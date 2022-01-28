Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:DEMZ) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:DEMZ)’s share price dropped 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.10 and last traded at $26.17. Approximately 6,507 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 10,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average of $28.71.

