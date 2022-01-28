Denka (OTCMKTS:DENKF) Trading Down 1.4%

Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) dropped 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.78 and last traded at $33.78. Approximately 1,142 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.26.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.74.

About Denka (OTCMKTS:DENKF)

Denka Company Limited manufactures and sells organic and inorganic materials in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers & Performance Plastics division offers synthetic rubber, styrene-based synthetic resins, styrene monomer, chloroprene rubber, polystyrene resin, ABS resin, CLEAREN, heat-resistant resin, transparent resin, POVAL, acetyl chemicals, and other products.

