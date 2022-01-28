Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Shares Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 12,071 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Denny’s worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DENN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 102.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 15.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,043,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,167 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,302,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,478,000 after buying an additional 292,621 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 466,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,692,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Denny’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,415,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENN opened at $14.78 on Friday. Denny’s Co. has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $20.02. The stock has a market cap of $936.85 million, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.51.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $103.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DENN. Benchmark began coverage on Denny’s in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.13 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Denny’s in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denny’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.63.

In other news, Director Donald C. Robinson sold 15,938 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $255,167.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

