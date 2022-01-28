Deri Protocol Price Reaches $0.14 (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Deri Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Deri Protocol has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $14.92 million and approximately $392,240.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00048270 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,478.27 or 0.06624614 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00053469 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,238.40 or 0.99541278 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00051983 BTC.

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 459,932,436 coins and its circulating supply is 109,536,762 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

