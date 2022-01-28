DerivaDAO Trading Down 10.9% Over Last Week (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One DerivaDAO coin can now be bought for about $2.44 or 0.00006443 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DerivaDAO has a market capitalization of $63.64 million and $584,317.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded down 10.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DerivaDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00048557 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,532.31 or 0.06689767 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00053348 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,771.79 or 0.99783978 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00052098 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DerivaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DerivaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.