Dero Price Reaches $7.27 on Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.27 or 0.00019363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. Dero has a total market capitalization of $81.14 million and approximately $261,474.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,572.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,536.03 or 0.06749751 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109.29 or 0.00290888 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.01 or 0.00785174 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00066683 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00009199 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00009469 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $149.07 or 0.00396751 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.30 or 0.00240332 BTC.

Dero Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,153,261 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dero is dero.io . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

