Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)’s share price rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.23 and last traded at $12.22. Approximately 6,813 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 148,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.34.

DSGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.65.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts expect that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piper Sandler & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 1,044.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. 50.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

