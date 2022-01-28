Desjardins Lowers Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Price Target to C$9.50

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its price objective lowered by Desjardins from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CGIFF. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.21.

Shares of CGIFF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.66. 4,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,369. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.76. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals, Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, and zinc oxide.

