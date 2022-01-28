Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €40.00 Price Target

Renault (EPA:RNO) received a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($39.77) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on Renault in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($47.73) price objective on Renault in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renault currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €39.08 ($44.41).

RNO traded up €0.05 ($0.06) on Friday, hitting €35.43 ($40.26). 2,501,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Renault has a 12 month low of €73.71 ($83.76) and a 12 month high of €100.70 ($114.43). The business has a 50-day moving average of €31.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of €31.58.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

