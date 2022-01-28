Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) to Hold

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $120.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.12.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $111.24 on Friday. Teradyne has a one year low of $102.51 and a one year high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.54.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The company had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradyne news, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 2,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $389,801.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,194 shares of company stock valued at $2,243,610 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,971,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,578,000 after purchasing an additional 194,202 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Teradyne by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,848 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Teradyne by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,832 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Teradyne by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,776,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,936,000 after acquiring an additional 32,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Teradyne by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,177,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,532,000 after acquiring an additional 13,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

