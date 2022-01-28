Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $12.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HOOD. Barclays cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $58.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.29.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.23.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 183.63% and a negative return on equity of 282.13%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gretchen Howard sold 17,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $652,556.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $649,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 203,385 shares of company stock valued at $4,898,853.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $3,148,358,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $858,893,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $325,845,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,573,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

