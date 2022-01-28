Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €80.00 Price Target for Sanofi (EPA:SAN)

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been given a €80.00 ($90.91) target price by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 15.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SAN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($109.09) price objective on Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($140.91) price objective on Sanofi in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($119.32) price objective on Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €106.00 ($120.45) price objective on Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €105.00 ($119.32).

EPA SAN traded up €2.95 ($3.35) on Friday, reaching €94.89 ($107.83). The stock had a trading volume of 3,555,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,000. Sanofi has a 12-month low of €63.09 ($71.69) and a 12-month high of €92.97 ($105.65). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €88.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €86.83.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

