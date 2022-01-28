Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Target Price to $200.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.50% from the stock’s previous close.

MKSI has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.22.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKSI stock opened at $145.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.43. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $138.70 and a 1 year high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 23.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 100.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.