Deutsche eMark Market Cap Tops $101,171.10 (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 26.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Deutsche eMark has a market capitalization of $101,171.10 and approximately $189.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000151 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

Deutsche eMark (CRYPTO:DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

