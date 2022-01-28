Dev Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $1.53 Million (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 27.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $1.53 million and $130,385.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dev Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.37 or 0.00003612 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

Dev Protocol (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

