Devon Energy Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.35 Per Share (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $3.35 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.45. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.24.

Shares of DVN opened at $51.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $54.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 87,102.0% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,896,256 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 227.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,727,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $371,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845,023 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $953,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679,826 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,744,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,880,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $39,510.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,982 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

