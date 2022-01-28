DeXe (DEXE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.47 Million

DeXe (CURRENCY:DEXE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 28th. One DeXe coin can currently be purchased for about $6.38 or 0.00017209 BTC on exchanges. DeXe has a total market capitalization of $22.39 million and approximately $9.47 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeXe has traded down 12.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00042448 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00105330 BTC.

DeXe Coin Profile

DEXE is a coin. DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,456 coins. DeXe’s official message board is medium.com/@dexe.network . The official website for DeXe is dexe.network . DeXe’s official Twitter account is @DexeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe is designed to enable the open and permissionless system. Following protocol rules and contributing resources facilitates consensus between participants. The token has two vital functions: Automatic buyback and distribution among insurance vault, farming rewards among token holders and burning of tokens for a % of traders’ rewards.Participation in DeXe DAO. It is not required to be a DEXE token holder to participate in DeXe.network and benefit from several of its social trading functions. Moreover, DeXe is uploading DEXE smart contract into the open-source community which is free speech and is the fundamental tenants of its Memorandum. However, in order to be able to fully participate in the community, receive the voting right, contribute through proposals and benefit from the incentives inside the network, basically, to become the member of DAO, users are required to acquire DEXE.”

Buying and Selling DeXe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeXe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeXe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeXe using one of the exchanges listed above.

