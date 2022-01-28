DEXTools (DEXT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $166,628.00

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. In the last seven days, DEXTools has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. DEXTools has a total market cap of $28.64 million and approximately $166,628.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEXTools coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000773 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DEXTools alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00042461 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00105311 BTC.

DEXTools Profile

DEXTools is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 148,403,255 coins and its circulating supply is 100,326,956 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

Buying and Selling DEXTools

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEXTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEXTools and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.