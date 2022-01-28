DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $247.52

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 247.52 ($3.34) and traded as low as GBX 236 ($3.18). DFS Furniture shares last traded at GBX 246.50 ($3.33), with a volume of 25,581 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.07) price target on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 365 ($4.92) price target on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.60, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £621.42 million and a P/E ratio of 7.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 247.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 262.21.

In related news, insider Mike Schmidt bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 248 ($3.35) per share, for a total transaction of £24,800 ($33,459.26).

DFS Furniture Company Profile (LON:DFS)

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

