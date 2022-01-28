DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) Trading Down 18.6% This Week

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. DFSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $19,782.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 18.6% against the dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be bought for about $0.0879 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DFSocial Gaming alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00048270 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,478.27 or 0.06624614 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00053469 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,238.40 or 0.99541278 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00051983 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Profile

DFSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFSocial Gaming should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DFSocial Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DFSocial Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DFSocial Gaming and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.