Dfyn Network Price Down 36.1% Over Last 7 Days (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last week, Dfyn Network has traded down 36.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Dfyn Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000414 BTC on exchanges. Dfyn Network has a market capitalization of $12.25 million and $6.63 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dfyn Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00048440 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,440.82 or 0.06582429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00053754 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,025.08 or 0.99849542 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00052051 BTC.

Dfyn Network Profile

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 198,284,457 coins and its circulating supply is 79,807,657 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Dfyn Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dfyn Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dfyn Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dfyn Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dfyn Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dfyn Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.