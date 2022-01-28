DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHCA opened at $9.68 on Friday. DHC Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition during the second quarter worth $32,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in DHC Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $985,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in DHC Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $5,820,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in DHC Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $7,937,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in DHC Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $5,820,000.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

