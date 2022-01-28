Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Given New GBX 3,200 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,100 ($41.82) to GBX 3,200 ($43.17) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

DEO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Investec upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $948.12.

Shares of DEO stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.96. 17,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,117. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $156.66 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

