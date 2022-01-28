Diamond (DMD) One Day Volume Tops $12,741.00

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 28th. One Diamond coin can now be bought for about $1.51 or 0.00004151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Diamond has a total market cap of $5.54 million and $12,741.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Diamond has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001457 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00058542 BTC.

Diamond Profile

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,660,584 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

