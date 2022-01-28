DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Trading Down 5.9%

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)’s share price was down 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as 3.67 and last traded at 3.67. Approximately 1,335,285 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 22,576,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.90.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of 5.91 and a 200 day moving average of 7.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get DiDi Global alerts:

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The ride-hailing company reported -6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.17 by -6.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIDI. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in DiDi Global during the second quarter worth $700,889,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in DiDi Global in the second quarter worth $357,938,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in DiDi Global in the second quarter worth $184,947,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in DiDi Global in the third quarter worth $96,078,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in DiDi Global in the second quarter worth $156,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

DiDi Global Company Profile (NYSE:DIDI)

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for DiDi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiDi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.