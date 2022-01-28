Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Stock Position Cut by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,631 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.76% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $6,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 292,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 48,964 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 6,246.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of DBD opened at $8.98 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $17.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $703.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 3.11.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $958.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. Diebold Nixdorf’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew Goldfarb purchased 8,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $71,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

