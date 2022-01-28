DIGG 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $92,894.00 (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. In the last week, DIGG has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One DIGG coin can currently be bought for about $30,587.79 or 0.82862376 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DIGG has a market capitalization of $15.38 million and approximately $92,894.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DIGG alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00048476 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,460.26 or 0.06664855 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00053589 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,936.61 or 1.00061326 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00052026 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DIGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.