Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $40,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLR opened at $145.26 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.20.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 195.78%.

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.54.

In related news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

