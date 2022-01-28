Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Reserve Currency has a market capitalization of $723,441.51 and approximately $1,683.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00012309 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.00 or 0.00278490 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000444 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000112 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Digital Reserve Currency

Digital Reserve Currency is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Digital Reserve Currency

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Reserve Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Reserve Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

