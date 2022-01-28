Digitalcoin (DGC) Trading 10.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 28th. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $170,512.85 and $4.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,080.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,454.31 or 0.06618793 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.47 or 0.00289823 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.90 or 0.00781799 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00009218 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00066146 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00009270 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.52 or 0.00392428 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.74 or 0.00239304 BTC.

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,320,036 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

