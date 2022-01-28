DigitalNote (XDN) Price Tops $0.0002

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 28th. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. DigitalNote has a market cap of $1.67 million and $3,629.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.13 or 0.00390684 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000305 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,074,043,323 coins and its circulating supply is 7,935,042,781 coins. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

