DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) by 250.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,132,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,237,510 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.92% of DigitalOcean worth $243,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,173,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,456,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,973,000 after acquiring an additional 600,653 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,358,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,485,000 after acquiring an additional 353,665 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,427,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,330,000 after acquiring an additional 307,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,825,000. Institutional investors own 46.99% of the company’s stock.

DOCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.27.

NASDAQ DOCN opened at $50.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.82. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $111.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.84 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $379,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 4,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.83, for a total transaction of $626,937.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,792 shares of company stock worth $12,410,621 over the last ninety days.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

