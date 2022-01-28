DigitalTown, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGTW) Short Interest Update

DigitalTown, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGTW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a drop of 72.9% from the December 31st total of 178,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,343,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:DGTW remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,554,430. DigitalTown has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.
About DigitalTown
