DigitalTown, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGTW) Short Interest Update

DigitalTown, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGTW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a drop of 72.9% from the December 31st total of 178,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,343,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DGTW remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,554,430. DigitalTown has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

About DigitalTown

DigitalTown, Inc engages in the provision of turn-key hosted solutions for government entities, citizens, and merchants. It offers integrated solutions for economic development, civic engagement, digital inclusion, and tourism. The company was founded on April 7, 1982 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

