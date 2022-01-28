Digitex (DGTX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $97,896.00

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Digitex coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digitex has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digitex has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $97,896.00 worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00042867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00106951 BTC.

About Digitex

Digitex is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

