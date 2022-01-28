Digiwage (WAGE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.00

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. During the last seven days, Digiwage has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Digiwage coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digiwage has a total market capitalization of $35,496.97 and $5.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Digiwage Coin Profile

WAGE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Digiwage

