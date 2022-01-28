Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 71.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Dillard’s worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DDS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Dillard’s during the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dillard’s by 650.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Dillard’s during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Dillard’s during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dillard’s by 373.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DDS opened at $255.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $268.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.44. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.21 and a 52 week high of $416.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.87.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.52 by $4.29. Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.77%.

DDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.80.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $320,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 24.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

