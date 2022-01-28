Dimecoin (DIME) One Day Trading Volume Hits $634.00

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and $634.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00125628 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.