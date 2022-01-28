Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,354 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $5,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 176.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 180,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter.

DFAC opened at $26.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.30 and a 200-day moving average of $27.79. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $29.33.

