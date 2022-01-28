Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Partners LLC

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,313,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,421 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 19.1% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $88,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,382. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $29.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.30 and its 200-day moving average is $27.79.

