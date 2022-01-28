Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Stake Boosted by Meridian Wealth Partners LLC

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,459,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 16.0% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 5.80% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $74,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAU traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $29.84. 800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,228. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.58. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $33.36.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.