Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,652 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Dine Brands Global worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 134.8% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 14.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 24.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 12.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $64.72 on Friday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.38 and a twelve month high of $100.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 2.06.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $228.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIN. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.70.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

