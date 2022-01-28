DinoExchange Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DINO)

DinoExchange (CURRENCY:DINO) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. One DinoExchange coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0560 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DinoExchange has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. DinoExchange has a market cap of $396,353.42 and $78.00 worth of DinoExchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00048597 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,547.30 or 0.06746804 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00053958 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,743.13 or 0.99966915 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00051801 BTC.

DinoExchange Coin Profile

DinoExchange’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,075,147 coins. DinoExchange’s official Twitter account is @dinoexchange

DinoExchange Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoExchange directly using US dollars.

