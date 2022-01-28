Diploma (LON:DPLM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,690 ($36.29). Diploma shares last traded at GBX 2,680 ($36.16), with a volume of 188,362 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DPLM shares. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($47.22) price target on shares of Diploma in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($39.80) price target on shares of Diploma in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Diploma from GBX 3,040 ($41.01) to GBX 3,290 ($44.39) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,247.50 ($43.81).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,179.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04. The company has a market capitalization of £3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a GBX 30.10 ($0.41) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Diploma’s previous dividend of $12.50. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.76%.

In other Diploma news, insider Barbara Gibbes purchased 3,433 shares of Diploma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,256 ($43.93) per share, with a total value of £111,778.48 ($150,807.45). Also, insider Johnny Thomson sold 57,717 shares of Diploma stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,204 ($43.23), for a total transaction of £1,849,252.68 ($2,494,944.25).

Diploma Company Profile (LON:DPLM)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

