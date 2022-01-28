Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:OOTO) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:OOTO)’s stock price rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.87 and last traded at $16.83. Approximately 108,565 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 116,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.33.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $746,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000.

