Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN) Trading Up 1.5%

Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN)’s share price was up 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.51 and last traded at $16.51. Approximately 5,014 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 19,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.26.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Hydrogen ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Hydrogen ETF during the second quarter worth $214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Hydrogen ETF during the second quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Hydrogen ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 80,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter.

