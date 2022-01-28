Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW)’s share price was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.50 and last traded at $20.50. Approximately 159 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.82.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.06.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion World Without Waste ETF stock. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Direxion World Without Waste ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

