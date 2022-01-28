Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 295.2% from the December 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 297,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS DSCSY traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.44. 26,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,681. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.08. Disco has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $71.58.

DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws.

