Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) were up 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.70 and last traded at $32.70. Approximately 6 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 11,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.30.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Discovery from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.83.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter.

About Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

