Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Trading Up 4.3%

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) shares were up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.53 and last traded at $25.81. Approximately 244,038 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 6,378,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.74.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.34.
Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter.
Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCK)
Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.
