Diversified Gas & Oil (OTCMKTS:DGOCF) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (OTCMKTS:DGOCF) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.47 and last traded at $1.47. 4,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 15,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1.49.

About Diversified Gas & Oil (OTCMKTS:DGOCF)

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

